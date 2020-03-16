European Tour suspend ticket sales due to coronavirus uncertainty

The European Tour has suspended ticket sales for all remaining events in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven events on this season’s Race to Dubai have either been postponed or cancelled already, including the Masters.

With international travel becoming increasingly difficult as governments look to get a handle on the spread of the virus, the Tour have decided to act.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said in a statement: “I wanted to give you an update regarding the current global situation in relation to Coronavirus (Covid-19).

“First and foremost, I would like to offer our sincerest best wishes to you and all those around you from everyone at the European Tour during these difficult times.

“As important as golf is to all of us, public health and wellbeing is the absolute priority. That will remain the case as we continue to monitor this rapidly evolving global pandemic over the coming weeks, working with the World Health Organisation and each national Government and their public health agencies to ensure we have the latest advice to inform all our decision making.

“So far, seven tournaments on our 2020 International Schedule have been postponed or cancelled. Due to the current ongoing uncertainty, we are suspending ticket and hospitality sales for all 2020 European Tour promoted events until further notice.

There are a lot more important things in life than a golf tournament right now. We need to be safe, smart and do what is best for ourselves, our loved ones and our community. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 16, 2020

“This is a temporary measure but one we feel is proportionate in the current circumstances. If there are any changes to the status of any of our tournaments, we will communicate this to you in due course.

“While we are unable to bring you any live action during these unprecedented times, over the coming weeks, social media will undoubtedly play an even more important role in keeping people entertained and connected.

“We will therefore do our best to continue to provide you with engaging content via europeantour.com and our social media channels, including archive footage.”