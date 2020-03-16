Davide Ancelotti insists he can question Carlo and is better coach under his dad

Everton assistant Davide Ancelotti admits he would not be able to speak to other managers as directly as he does his dad Carlo.

The 30-year-old worked with his father previously as an assistant at Bayern Munich and Napoli, having previously been a fitness coach for him at Paris St Germain and Real Madrid.

And he believes they have a working relationship which would not exist anywhere else.

Asked if there was extra pressure being the manager’s son he told evertonfc.com: “Of course. But it is also a motivation for me to show my abilities and knowledge as a coach.

“It is a good thing for me, it makes me work harder every day. I want to be a manager one day so he is the best example I can have.”

On challenging his dad’s decisions Davide added: “If I have to give an example, it is (I can) say to him, ‘No, what are you doing?’. During the game, if my opinion is different, I say this to him.

“I have no problems doing it. If I am the assistant to another manager, maybe I cannot do it. The communication with him is direct.”

Since arriving in December, Ancelotti has produced an upturn in results of a side which were in the bottom three when Marco Silva was sacked earlier in the month.

However, Davide Ancelotti admits they are still finding their feet with the squad they inherited midway through a season.

“We need time to know each other, because everything happened very fast,” he said.

“We came in and had a lot of games but we have started to have time to work together, to understand each other.

“What impressed me from the first day is the sense of belonging here. Everyone loves this club.

“I have had the opportunity to work for big clubs and Everton has everything to be at the same level.”