Dan Lydiate agrees new two-year contract with Ospreys

Wales international flanker Dan Lydiate has agreed a new deal with the Ospreys.

The Ospreys have announced a two-year contract for Lydiate, who has won 64 Wales caps and played in three British and Irish Lions Tests.

The 32-year-old made his Ospreys debut in 2014, and he becomes the latest player to agree fresh terms following the likes of flanker Justin Tipuric, centre Owen Watkin and lock Adam Beard in recent weeks.

“Signing a new deal gives me security for my family, and I am looking forward to where the Ospreys are now heading,” Lydiate told the region’s official website.

“I still think I have a lot of rugby left in me in an Ospreys jersey.

“I have had a tough couple of years with injury, and I am just enjoying playing back-to-back games.”