Commentator Clive Tyldesley cooks up a storm to raise a smile in testing times

Commentator Clive Tyldesley has found a novel way to stay “match fit and ready” during the coronavirus outbreak in the only way he knows – by providing live coverage of his wife making lasagne.

With no top-level football matches to report on at the weekend, the 65-year-old swapped the gantry for the kitchen in a light-hearted video on social media.

Important to stay match fit and ready… (full session on IGTV). Stay safe ? https://t.co/XhWHOKHeRQ — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) March 16, 2020

“It is very important at this difficult time to stay in the rhythm of commentary, so welcome to our kitchen and live coverage of our supper preparation,” he begins.

In a bid to raise spirits as Britain battles the spread of the virus, Tyldesley then announces each ingredient in “tonight’s fixture” like he would a player during a match.

“Oil, mince, basil, pepper, salt, garlic, TOMATO PUREE, stock, vegetables” go into the pan before a VAR check for potential stockpiling of onions by his wife.

After “check complete”, he takes the finished dish out of the oven and announces: “And there it is, oh result!

“Try and keep smiles on your faces. We have got some elderly neighbours we have checked on today, do the same. Stay safe.”