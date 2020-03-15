Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Sunday, March 15

8.40am – Rugby Australia closed its Sydney headquarters for an “intensive clean” after two members of its Australian Sevens program showed signs and symptoms associated with coronavirus.

11.44am – Leeds Rhinos said they would conduct all media previews by telephone ahead of Friday’s scheduled Super League match against St Helens.

12.13pm – Ezequiel Garay became the first LaLiga player to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The Valencia defender revealed the news on his Instagram account, writing: “I’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, I feel great and now all that’s left is to listen to the health authorities. For the moment, I have to be isolated.”