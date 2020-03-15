Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying wins third All England Championships title in four years

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying clinched her third women’s singles title in four years with a dominant victory over defending champion Chen Yu Fei at the All England Championships in Birmingham.

The second seed, who lifted the trophy in 2017 and 2018, cruised her way to a 21-19 21-15 victory over China’s Yu Fei.

In the mixed doubles final, Indonesia’s Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti – who beat British pair Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in Saturday’s semi-final – clinched the biggest title of their careers with a 21-15 17-21 21-8 win over Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand.

One from one for Indonesia on Finals Day! Jordan & Oktavianti win their biggest title to date here in Birmingham to the delight of the crowd ?#YAE20 pic.twitter.com/8gqgV43Eiy — ? Yonex All England Badminton Championships ? (@YonexAllEngland) March 15, 2020

Viktor Axelsen won his first All England title in the men’s singles, securing Denmark’s first win in the event since Peter Gade’s triumph in 1999.

The 26-year-old, who was beaten in the final last year by Kento Momota, beat top seed Chou Tien Chen 21-13 21-14.

And there were twin doubles successes for Japan as Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota beat China’s Du Yue and Li Yin Hui to win the women’s doubles and Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe won a thriller against Indonesia’s Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the men’s doubles final.