Judd Trump wins and Saints beaten – What sporting action took place on Sunday?

This weekend’s sporting programme was decimated by the coronavirus outbreak.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sports in the UK in which fixtures and events actually took place on Sunday.

Basketball

Newcastle Eagles won the BBL Trophy final in dramatic fashion with a 96-94 victory over Solent Kestrels in overtime.

Newcastle let slip a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and TrayVonn Wright’s slam dunk with just seconds remaining took the contest into overtime.

Wright also had the chance to be Solent’s hero at the end of five minutes of overtime with his side trailing 95-94, but missed the vital two-pointer and Rahmon Fletcher had the last word from the foul line.

Darts

Ian White sparkled in Barnsley today as he picked up his first PDC title of 2020.

Ian White beat James Wade 8-3 to win the eighth Players Championship event of the season in Barnsley.

White, who beat Stephen Bunting in the last 16, Dave Chisnall in the quarter-finals and Kim Huybrechts in the last four, averaged 102.1 as he eased to his first PDC ranking title of the season.

There were major shocks earlier in the day as world number one Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall, who won Saturday’s event, crashed out in the first round.

Rugby League

A Castleford Tigers supporter wearing mask during the Betfred Super League match at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Castleford (Richard Sellers/PA)

A brace from Derrell Olpherts helped Castleford reach second place in the Betfred Super League following a 28-14 victory against St Helens.

Five fifth round ties also went ahead in the Challenge Cup, with Newcastle beating Dewsbury 38-30 at Kingston Park and Nick Rawsthorne’s injury-time try seeing Hull KR avoid a shock with a 22-19 win over battling Leigh.

The Championship outfit led 19-18 at the hooter but Rawsthorne won it for the home side as he went over in the corner.

Matty Marsh scored four tries and Jason Bass three as York thrashed Rochdale 70-12, while Widnes beat Swinton 32-16 and Sheffield Eagles beat Workington 34-18.

Snooker

World champion Judd Trump became the first player to win six ranking titles in a season after beating Kyren Wilson 4-3 in the final of the BetVictor Gibraltar Open.

World champion Judd Trump became the first player to win six ranking titles in a season after beating Kyren Wilson 4-3 in the final of the BetVictor Gibraltar Open.

Trump made three centuries, including the highest break of the tournament in the third frame of a high-quality contest, to claim the first prize of £50,000.

The world number one also collects a bonus of £150,000 as the player who accumulated the most prize money over the four-event BetVictor European Series.

Trump, who won the German Masters, needed to win in Gibraltar to overtake European Masters winner Neil Robertson in the standings. Robertson withdrew from the event due to illness.

Badminton

Tai Tzu Ying won her third title in four years (Morgan Harlow/PA)

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying clinched her third women’s singles title in four years with a dominant victory over defending champion Chen Yu Fei at the All England Championships in Birmingham.

The second seed, who lifted the trophy in 2017 and 2018, cruised her way to a 21-19 21-15 victory over China’s Yu Fei.

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen won his first All England title in the men’s singles by beating top seed Chou Tien Chen 21-13 21-14.

Boxing

Great Britain’s Rosie Eccles (red) in action against Russia’s Saadat Dalgatova (blue) during day two of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event (Adam Davy/PA)

Rosie Eccles admitted she was “heartbroken” after losing her opening bout in the Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena on Sunday.

Eccles lost a split points decision to Russian fourth seed Saadat Dalgatova and the Welsh welterweight told Boxing News: “I don’t know what to say to be honest with you, I’m absolutely heartbroken.

“I knew what to do to combat her style, but one way or another, according to the judges, I didn’t do that.”

Ireland’s Emmet Brennan and George Bates enjoyed victories on Sunday as compatriot Christina Desmond lost a unanimous decision, with organisers then announcing that the remainder of the event would take place behind closed doors.