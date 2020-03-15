Ian White beats James Wade to win Players Championship in Barnsley

Ian White beat James Wade 8-3 to win the eighth Players Championship event of the season in Barnsley.

White, who beat Stephen Bunting in the last 16, Dave Chisnall in the quarter-finals and Kim Huybrechts in the last four, averaged 102.1 as he eased to his first PDC ranking title of the season.

Wade had averaged 101.5 in his quarter-final win over Keegan Brown and 93.4 in seeing off Derk Telnekes in the last four, but could only average 88.3 in the final.

??WHITE WINS!?? Ian White picks up his first title of 2020 at Players Championship 8! 'The Diamond' defeated James Wade 8-3 in the final. pic.twitter.com/y4bcT04YNt — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 15, 2020

There were major shocks earlier in the day as Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall crashed out in the first round.

World number one Van Gerwen averaged 94 but was edged out 6-5 by fellow Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven, while Nathan Aspinall – who beat Van Gerwen on his way to winning Saturday’s event – lost 6-3 to Latvia’s Madars Razma.