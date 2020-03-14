Toronto Raptors players cleared of Covid-19

The Toronto Raptors squad have all tested negative for the coronavirus after facing the Utah Jazz who had two players diagnosed with Covid-19.

The NBA side’s travelling party were all tested in the Canadian city on Wednesday two nights after facing the Jazz.

Two players from Utah – Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell – played in the 101-92 defeat to the Raptors and tested positive for the coronavirus, with the pandemic leading to the suspension of the league.

A statement from the Raptors said: “Those asked to self-isolate by Toronto Public Health will continue to do so. We will all practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and – most importantly – carefully monitor our health.”

Gobert has apologised for his behaviour after learning he has tested positive for the virus. Gobert had touched reporters’ equipment as he joked that he was not scared to catch Covid-19.

Gobert wrote: “The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologise to the people I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse.”