Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Saturday, March 14

Sport continued to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday with more events postponed and further individuals forced to self-isolate.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the day unfolded.

4am – The three-match one-day international series between Australia and New Zealand was postponed following tighter travel restrictions imposed.

COVID-19: MORE POSITIVE TESTSACF Fiorentina announces that footballers Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli also underwent tests, as they were showing some symptoms. All 3 resulted positive and are in good health at their homes in Florence. pic.twitter.com/V1Ru70irMK — ACF Fiorentina English ? (@ACFFiorentinaEN) March 14, 2020

10.08am – Fiorentina striker Patrick Cutrone, on loan from Wolves, and team-mate German Pezzella each tested positive for coronavirus, along with club physio Stefano Danielli.

10.11am – The Vanarama National League fixture between Yeovil and Barnet was postponed after the Bees’ entire first-team staff were put into self-isolation due to four members showing symptoms of Covid-19.