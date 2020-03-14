Advertising
Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Saturday, March 14
A range of sports have been affected by the pandemic.
Sport continued to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday with more events postponed and further individuals forced to self-isolate.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the day unfolded.
4am – The three-match one-day international series between Australia and New Zealand was postponed following tighter travel restrictions imposed.
10.08am – Fiorentina striker Patrick Cutrone, on loan from Wolves, and team-mate German Pezzella each tested positive for coronavirus, along with club physio Stefano Danielli.
10.11am – The Vanarama National League fixture between Yeovil and Barnet was postponed after the Bees’ entire first-team staff were put into self-isolation due to four members showing symptoms of Covid-19.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.