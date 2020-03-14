Advertising
Nathan Aspinall brushes aside Michael Van Gerwen on way to Barnsley victory
The 28-year-old overcame Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan 8-4 in the final.
Rising star Nathan Aspinall thrashed Michael Van Gerwen en route to winning the seventh Players Championship event of the season in Barnsley.
The 28-year-old, currently ranked seventh in the world, overcame Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan 8-4 in the final.
Aspinall averaged 93.2 as he overcame a below-par Van Gerwen 6-1 in the quarter-finals.
A 105.5 average then helped Aspinall ease past Dutchman Danny Noppert 7-3 in the last four, before taking out a high checkout of 136 in the final.
Dolan had thrashed James Wade 7-1 in the last four and, although he established a 4-2 lead in the final, Aspinall then reeled off six successive legs to take the title.
Lisa Ashton reached the second round before losing 6-5 to Andrew Gilding.
