In pictures: coronavirus pandemic leaves stadiums standing empty

UK & international sports | Published:

The PA news agency takes a look at the scenes this weekend as usually packed stadiums stood empty.

The Etihad Stadium behind locked gates

Top-level English and Scottish football was suspended until April 3 at the earliest on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Football Association, the Premier League, the English Football League, FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship all agreed to call a halt to competitive action with immediate effect.

With numerous other sporting events cancelled, postponed or set to go ahead behind closed doors worldwide, here, the PA news agency takes a look at the scenes as empty stadia stand like ghost towns.

Newcatstle's St James' Park
A view through gates at St James’ Park which was originally due to hold Saturday’s Premier League match with Sheffield United (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Watford's Vicarage Road
Vicarage Road, home of Watford, remains empty after the match with Leicester was off (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium
Contrasting views at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium in September 2019 (top) and March 14 (PA Wire/PA Images)
Villa Park
Villa Park stood empty on Saturday, March 14 (Nick Potts/PA)
Dundalk Stadium
Empty bookmakers joints at Dundalk Stadium, which ran behind closed doors on Friday (PA Wire/PA Images)

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium
Manchester City’s match against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium was postponed (Jon Super/AP)
Empty programme stand outside the AMEX Stadium
A closed programme stand outside Brighton’s AMEX Stadium (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Wolves and Olympiacos line up
Wolves’ Europa League clash at Olympiacos was played behind closed doors (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
St James’ Park
No one in sight at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sassuolo v Brescia
The empty Mapei stadium as Sassuolo’s Serie A match with Brescia was closed to fans (Massimo Paolone/AP)
Watford's Vicarage Road
Closed ticket windows at Watford’s Vicarage Road (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Borussia Monchengladbach v Cologne
Empty stands as Borussia Monchengladbach hosted Cologne (Martin MeissnerAP)
Dundalk Stadium
Runners and riders raced in front of empty stands at Dundalk Stadium (PA Wire/PA Images)
UK & international sports

