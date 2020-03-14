In pictures: coronavirus pandemic leaves stadiums standing empty

Top-level English and Scottish football was suspended until April 3 at the earliest on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Football Association, the Premier League, the English Football League, FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship all agreed to call a halt to competitive action with immediate effect.
With numerous other sporting events cancelled, postponed or set to go ahead behind closed doors worldwide, here, the PA news agency takes a look at the scenes as empty stadia stand like ghost towns.
