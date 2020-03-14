I have an ‘acute awareness’ of the threat of coronavirus – Wolves chief Jeff Shi

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi says the club’s decision to close Molineux is crucial in the fight against coronavirus.

The Premier League club’s players and staff have all been sent home, while the club shop at Molineux, the ticket office and the Wolves Foundation have all been closed.

The English top flight and the English Football League announced on Friday that they had halted all fixtures until April 3.

Shi said in a statement on the club’s official website: “I’ve been in close contact with friends, family and colleagues in China since the coronavirus pandemic began in Wuhan, which has afforded me an acute awareness of the virus’ threat and impact, and a deep desire to take all measures possible to protect our players, staff, supporters and the community that we live in.”

The club had a duty to protect “every employee”, Shi said, and had asked all of them to work from home “over the forthcoming days and weeks”.

Shi said: “From my knowledge and understanding of the virus, social distancing is crucial to the fight against it, so this is a necessary course of action and a sacrifice we all have to make.

“We have also taken the decision to temporarily close important parts of Molineux, such as the megastore, ticket office and Wolves Foundation to ensure that our staff are able to stay at home where possible and make their contribution to limiting the spread of the virus.

“All of our staff will of course continue to be paid for the duration of the club’s closure and this period of uncertainty.”

Shi added: “Our ownership group Fosun are also very keen to do all they can to help, and have been in contact with us, and the City of Wolverhampton Council, to express their support for Wolves and the people of this city.”