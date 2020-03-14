Dutch F1 Grand Prix next race to be pulled from coronavirus-hit schedule

The Dutch Grand Prix will be the next race pulled from Formula One’s coronavirus-hit schedule.

There were conflicting messages as to when the new season might start after the curtain-raiser here in Australia was cancelled, with subsequent races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China postponed.

F1’s governing body, the FIA, issued a statement to indicate the campaign could get under way at the beginning of May – in time for the race in Holland. F1, however, said the end of May is now the target. And the PA news agency understands that the Dutch round, scheduled for May 3 will be postponed. Official confirmation is expected at the start of next week.

2020 season now expected to start at end of May MORE INFO⬇️https://t.co/njF4oelwoq — Formula 1 (@F1) March 13, 2020

It is hoped that the Zandvoort race, which returns to the calendar after an absence of 35 years, could be moved to August, with the sport’s traditional summer break scrapped.

The Spanish Grand Prix, due to take place a week after the race in Holland on May 10 is also set to be called off. It is unclear whether it will be rescheduled.

The majority view of the sport’s travelling circus is to delay the campaign until the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, pencilled in for June 7, at the earliest, with the possibility of as many as 18 races crammed into six months. However, the situation remains fluid with huge uncertainty around the long-term impact of coronavirus.