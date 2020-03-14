Bernie Ecclestone urges Lewis Hamilton to stick with Mercedes

Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton should stick with Mercedes rather than sign for Ferrari when his current contract runs out at the end of this season.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver can have his pick of the Formula One teams but Ecclestone has warned him off choosing the Italian manufacturer.

Hamilton had been due to start his bid for a seventh F1 world title in Australia this weekend before the first race of the season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bernie Ecclestone has urged Lewis Hamilton to stay at Mercedes (David Davies/PA)

Ecclestone believes Hamilton would be better served staying with what he knows at Mercedes rather than move to Ferrari if he decides to continue his F1 career.

Former F1 supremo Ecclestone told the Daily Mail: “If I were Lewis I would stay with Mercedes.

“He is comfortable there. He is in charge. he’s got the guy who turns the lights on and off supporting him (team principal Toto Wolff).

“It wouldn’t work at Ferrari for him.”