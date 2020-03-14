Australia and New Zealand ODI series postponed due to coronavirus

The ODI series between Australia and New Zealand has been postponed following tighter travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Black Caps lost the first game in Sydney by 71 runs on Friday, a contest played without spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Mitchell Marsh was player of the match, scoring 27 with the bat and getting three wickets for 29 with the ball.

Two further matches were due to take place at Sydney and Hobart, but the New Zealand team will now be heading home.

A statement posted on the New Zealand Cricket website said: “At 4.30pm NZT this afternoon, the New Zealand Government tightened its border restrictions and included Australia on the list of countries from which those entering New Zealand would be subjected to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.

“This new border restriction is to come into effect tomorrow at midnight (10pm Sydney time).

“A consequence of this is that we need to get our team back to New Zealand before the restriction is imposed, meaning it will not be able to participate in the two remaining Chappell-Hadlee fixtures.”

The bulk of the squad will travel home this evening from Sydney #AUSvNZ https://t.co/NswVHXqP0A — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 14, 2020

In addition to the two ODIs, the three-match T20I series scheduled for New Zealand has also been pulled.

The statement added: “NZC believes both these series can be replayed in their entirety at a later and more appropriate date.

“NZC understands and supports the government’s position. This is a time of unprecedented risk and peril, and the personal health and well-being of our players is paramount.”