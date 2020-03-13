Everton squad in self-isolation after player shows coronavirus symptoms

Everton’s entire first-team squad and coaching staff are in self-isolation after a player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

As a precautionary measure the club have followed guidelines and players and staff have been told to remain at home with the training ground, Goodison Park and corporate headquarters at the Royal Liver Building all closed.

“The club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff,” said a club statement.

“The health, welfare and safety of all Everton players, staff and stakeholders is the club’s absolute priority.

“Therefore, the club has taken the decision to close down all Everton workplaces including USM Finch Farm, Goodison Park and its headquarters at the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool City Centre.

“The club’s retail store at Goodison Park will also close but its Liverpool ONE store is unaffected and will remain open.”