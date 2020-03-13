Coronavirus outbreak sees US Masters postponed

The US Masters has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Augusta National Golf Club has announced.

The blue riband event, the first men’s major of the year, was due to take place from April 9-12.

It is hoped a new date can be found for the tournament in due course.

Statement from Chairman Ridley: "Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals." Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY pic.twitter.com/Z2DjS5TYdG — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 13, 2020

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said: “Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus Covid-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.

“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision.

It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship and all events through the Valero Texas Open. https://t.co/r01TeB83yK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2020

“We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”

The development follows the cancellation of the Players Championship at Sawgrass as the first round drew to a close on Thursday and all PGA Tour events for the next three weeks.

A major in the women’s game, the ANA Inspiration, was one of a number of LPGA tournaments called off on Thursday. The European Tour has also postponed tournaments in Kenya, India, Malaysia and China.