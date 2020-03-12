Chelsea deep clean training ground as coronavirus precautions heightened

Chelsea have carried out a deep clean of their Cobham training base in a bid to beef up their fight against the coronavirus.

Manager Frank Lampard agreed to cancel training on Thursday so the club’s Surrey complex could be cleaned, but the PA news agency understands the move was just precautionary.

No players or staff at the club have tested positive for coronavirus, and there have been no heightened concerns, it is understood.

Chelsea were unable to train at Cobham so the training ground could undergo a deep clean (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea’s bosses felt it prudent to take an early chance for a thorough cleaning of the training ground though, in a bid to help Premier League matches to continue to be staged.

Boss Lampard is understood to have appreciated the need to prioritise the training ground clean over a day’s preparations.

The Stamford Bridge dressing rooms were subjected to a similar deep clean ahead of Chelsea’s 4-0 league win over Everton on Sunday.

Lampard was scheduled to hold his pre-match press conference as usual on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

Chelsea will travel to Bavaria to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, with the Champions League last 16 second leg tie to be staged behind closed doors.