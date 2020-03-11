Tiger Woods to be inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021

Tiger Woods will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2021.

The 44-year-old ended an 11-year wait for a 15th major title at last year’s Masters.

Woods said on worldgolfhalloffame.org: “I am both honoured and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Global icon. Game changer. Hall of Fame Inductee. It’s official. @TigerWoods will become a World Golf Hall of Fame Member in 2021. #GolfHOF2021 pic.twitter.com/btHA8QOXDp — Golf Hall of Fame (@GolfHallofFame) March 11, 2020

“This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I’ve received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming. This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing.”

A player or contributor must receive approval from 75 percent of the selection committee to gain a place in the Hall of Fame, which earlier this year lowered its age of eligibility from 50 to 45. Woods turns 45 in December.

PGA TOUR Commissioner and World Golf Foundation Board chairman Jay Monahan said: “Tiger has done more for the game of golf than anyone ever thought possible, and his historic feats on the course are only one aspect of his impact.

Padraig Harrington is under consideration as another inductee (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“His imprint on the game is immeasurable and his unparalleled legacy is one we look forward to celebrating as he’s inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame next year.”

Further inductees will be announced in the coming days, with Padraig Harrington among the other finalists.