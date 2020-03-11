Saracens and England hooker Jack Singleton to make Gloucester loan move

Gloucester have announced the loan signing of England hooker Jack Singleton from Saracens.

The 23-year-old will spend the 2020-21 campaign at Kingsholm before returning to his parent club.

Saracens, deducted 105 Gallagher Premiership points and fined £5.36million for persistent salary cap breaches, will play in the second-tier Championship next term.

Singleton joins Saracens colleagues Ben Earl and Max Malins in going out on loan, with Earl and Malins heading to Bristol.

Singleton, who has won three caps and featured at the 2019 World Cup, moved to Saracens from Worcester last year.

Gloucester rugby director David Humphreys said: “Over the last couple of seasons, Jack has developed into an international quality rugby player and was rewarded with a place in the England World Cup squad in Japan.

“His ability to carry the ball and his general set-piece work are well-suited to our style of play and Jack will get an opportunity to develop his game further at Gloucester.

“In front-row terms, he is still a young player but, with significant Premiership, European and international experience, Jack is an exciting addition to the Gloucester squad ahead of next season.”