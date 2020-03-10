There have been no requests to postpone Euro 2020 – UEFA

UEFA insists it has not received any requests to postpone Euro 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The spread of the virus has led to several countries opting to cancel sporting events or order fixtures to be played behind closed doors.

Italy’s Serie A has been postponed until April 3, with the country’s football federation admitting on Tuesday that the season may not be completed, while top-flight games in the likes of France, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal and Spain have either been delayed or moved to empty stadiums.

A host of Champions and Europa League fixtures will also take place without spectators.

There are fears that Euro 2020, which is scheduled to take place across Europe and is due to begin in Rome on June 12, could be threatened if the virus continues to spread.

But UEFA says no countries have asked to delay the tournament.

“We did not receive a single request from national associations to postpone the tournament,” said a spokesperson for the governing body.

A number of international matches set to take place later this month have also been moved to behind closed doors, but England’s friendly against Italy at Wembley is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Tickets remain on sale for the March 27 meeting as the Football Association continues to follow Government advice.