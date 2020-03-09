Advertising
The sporting weekend in pictures
England and Scotland both enjoyed Six Nations victories.
Liverpool strengthened their grip on the Premier League title as Manchester City suffered the bitter pain of another derby defeat.
In the Guinness Six Nations, England survived a Wales fightback to claim the Triple Crown while France’s Grand Slam hopes went up in smoke at Murrayfield.
Hosts Australia cruised to victory over India in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in Melbourne, while English golfer Tyrrell Hatton claimed his first PGA Tour title at Bay Hill.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.
