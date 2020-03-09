Liverpool strengthened their grip on the Premier League title as Manchester City suffered the bitter pain of another derby defeat.

In the Guinness Six Nations, England survived a Wales fightback to claim the Triple Crown while France’s Grand Slam hopes went up in smoke at Murrayfield.

Hosts Australia cruised to victory over India in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in Melbourne, while English golfer Tyrrell Hatton claimed his first PGA Tour title at Bay Hill.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay sealed a 2-0 derby victory over Manchester City with an injury-time strike (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City trail Premier League leaders by 25 points following their derby defeat at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

Sadio Mane scored the winner as Premier League champions elect Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth and end a run of three defeats in four games (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eighteen-year-old Billy Gilmour impressed on his first Premier League start for Chelsea in their 4-0 victory over Everton (Adam Davy/PA)

Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin (right) ended the club’s wait for a Premier League goal after seven hours and 19 minutes with the winner at Southampton (Mark Kerton/PA)

Leigh Griffiths earned himself the match ball with a hat-trick in Celtic’s 5-0 demolition of St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Toni Duggan (left) teed up fellow substitute Ellen White to fire England to SheBelieves Cup victory over Japan (Bill Kostroun/AP)

England captain Owen Farrell lifts the Triple Crown after his side’s 33-30 victory over Wales at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)

England’s Manu Tuilagi (centre) was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Wales wing George North (David Davies/PA)

Wing Sean Maitland scored two tries as Scotland beat France 28-17 at Murrayfield to end their Grand Slam hopes (Jane Barlow/PA)

Second-rower Poppy Cleall scored a hat-trick of tries in England’s 66-7 rout of Wales at Twickenham Stoop (Adam Davy/PA)

Jackson Hastings scored twice as Wigan Warriors beat Hull KR 30-16 to go top of the Betfred Super League (Richard Sellers/PA)

England’s Tyrrell Hatton claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Australia captain Meg Lanning led her side to an 85-run victory over India in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in Melbourne (Asanka Ratnayake/AP)