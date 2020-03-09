Anthony Davis and LeBron James star as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Clippers

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and LeBron James added 28 as the Lakers defeated the Clippers 112-103 in the Los Angeles derby.

The Clippers went into the game having not lost in six, but the Lakers ran away with the contest in the second half.

Paul George top-scored on the night with 31, with Kawhi Leonard putting 27 on the board, but James put the icing on the cake for the Lakers with a three-pointer with 40 seconds left to play.

The Milwaukee Bucks were upset by the Phoenix Suns 140-131, with the Suns putting 47 points on the board in the opening quarter.

Devin Booker got 36 points, while Ricky Rubio had a triple-double with 25 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds against the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee.

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic’s 36 points were not enough as the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Indiana Pacers 112-109, while Bam Adebayo scored 27 as the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 100-89.

Dennis Schroder won back the ball and scored a lay-up as the Oklahoma City Thunder pipped the Boston Celtics 105-104, the Orlando Magic saw off the Houston Rockets 126-106 and the Cleveland Cavaliers needed overtime to beat the San Antonio Spurs 132-129.

Kyle Lowry hit 30 as the Toronto Raptors overcame the Sacramento Kings 118-113, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-107, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Chicago Bulls 110-107 and the Detroit Pistons went down to the New York Knicks 96-84.