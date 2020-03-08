Menu

Wolves’ Europa League game at Olympiacos likely to be played behind closed doors

UK & international sports | Published:

The Greek government announced on Sunday that spectators were not allowed to attend professional sports events for the next two weeks.

Wolves fans are waiting to learn whether they will be allowed to travel to Greece

Wolves’ Europa League game against Olympiacos in Greece appears likely to be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier League side are scheduled to play the first leg of their round-of-16 tie at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, near Athens, on Thursday.

It was announced on Sunday by the Greek government that spectators were barred from all professional sports events for the next fortnight because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Spectators could be barred from the Karaiskaki Stadium for Wolves' Europa League tie
Spectators could be barred from the Karaiskaki Stadium for Wolves’ Europa League tie (Nick Potts/PA)

Olympiacos will announce the final decision following a meeting with their government and UEFA officials on Monday.

Wolves have already sold 1,000 tickets for the game, while the return leg at Molineux is scheduled for March 19.

Greece’s Ministry of Health representative Sotirios Tsiodras said seven new coronavirus cases had been reported in the country, taking the total to 73.

