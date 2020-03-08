Panicking and pointing the finger not on Wales’ agenda – Justin Tipuric

Justin Tipuric says that panicking and “pointing the finger” are not on Wales’ agenda after suffering a third-successive Guinness Six Nations defeat.

It is something they have not experienced since 2007, with a 33-30 loss to England following reversals against Ireland (24-14) and France (27-23).

Thirteen years ago, Wales ended up winning just one of five games, beating England in Cardiff, although they will better that outcome if they see off Scotland next Saturday.

“The last thing we’ve got to do now is start panicking and pointing the finger,” said Wales flanker Tipuric, who scored two tries at Twickenham.

“Obviously, internationals are pressure games, but like I said, they are easy fixes and at the end of the day, we are on the field and we are the ones who can put it right.

“You could pick and point at things all the time, but it’s just being clinical at international level.

“Sometimes, it’s easier to play without the ball, and I guess sometimes we had the ball a lot, so we need to be more clinical and need to put teams away.

“It was frustrating that we gave ourselves so much to do (Wales trailed 20-9 at half-time).

“After starting the second-half well, we had a few silly exits in the game that gave them easy three points, and then there were some silly mistakes which is the old cliche we keep saying that we need to sort out.

“There were a few silly errors – game-management stuff – that got England back into the game, and then they pulled away a bit.”

With world rankings deciding seedings for the 2023 World Cup draw in late November, Wales face a testing second phase of the year.

After Scotland, they travel to Japan in late June, then three of their remaining six games are against New Zealand, with world champions South Africa also on the schedule.

“We want to win every game,” Tipuric added. “We are not talking about winning this one or that one – we want to win every game.

“The biggest thing is we want to finish the (Six Nations) campaign on a high, and then whoever steps up for the summer tour has a bit of momentum going into it.

“We want to finish the Six Nations on a high, have a good performance and get a result.

“It’s those one per centers and easy fixes. Hopefully, we can put them right.

“They (England) played to their strengths. They have got a game-plan and they stick to it.

“It was not so much about the fancy rugby, but they grind teams down and batter you.”