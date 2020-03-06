Women’s Six Nations game off as Scotland player tests positive for coronavirus

Scotland’s match against France in the Women’s Six Nations that was scheduled to take place in Glasgow on Saturday has been postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for coronavirus.

Scottish Rugby said the player had been “admitted to a health care facility as part of the protocol but was otherwise well” and that seven members of management and players were self-isolating on medical advice.

The Scotland team returned from northern Italy on Sunday, February 23 after their match against Italy was postponed.

POSTPONED | Scotland Women v France Women. Six Nations have postponed tomorrow's (Saturday 7 March) Scotland v France Six Nations women’s match at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow.https://t.co/S8PFskNCCT — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 6, 2020

A Scottish Rugby statement said: “This decision has been taken together with Scottish Rugby, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and Six Nations. The Six Nations CEO has been in constant contact with Scottish Rugby and is in full support of this decision. The Scottish Government has also been briefed.”

The men’s Scotland v France match at Murrayfield on Sunday will go ahead as scheduled.

Scottish Rugby’s chief medical officer Dr James Robson said: “We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed.

“We are working with the Scottish Government in continuing to observe and follow NHS advice.”

Scottish Rugby asked that “the privacy of the players and management” be respected and said it would discuss rescheduled dates with Six Nations.

The Scotland-France match is the fourth match in the Women’s Six Nations to be postponed due to coronavirus, with Italy’s games against the Scots, Ireland and England also called off.

In the men’s competition, the Italy’s two remaining matches, against Ireland and England, have been postponed.