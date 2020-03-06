Hazard surgery a success, say Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard has undergone successful surgery on his ankle, the LaLiga club have announced.

The Belgium international is expected to be out for two to three months following the procedure.

Real Madrid said in a statement: “Eden Hazard has successfully undergone surgery today in Dallas on a fracture in the fibula of his right foot.

“The operation was supervised by Real Madrid Medical Services. Hazard will now remain under observation until he gets the all clear to being his rehabilitation process.”

Hazard first fractured his foot in November then injured himself again on February 23 against Levante in only his second start after three months out.

The 29-year-old joined Real from Chelsea last summer but has made a limited impact so far in his career in the Spanish capital with injuries curtailing his availability.