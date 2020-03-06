Fallon Sherrock still cannot believe the impact she has made on darts

As the dart with a distinctive pink flight arrowed towards double 18, Fallon Sherrock’s life was about to change forever.

A few weeks earlier Sherrock was a single mum, who did the odd spot of mobile hairdressing and was plodding along in the backwaters of the darts world.

When she checked out at the second attempt on 36 she created history by becoming the first woman to win a match at the World Championship.

In an instant the 25-year-old was catapulted into worldwide stardom.

The next morning she was on all of the breakfast television shows and Hollywood A-listers, namely Sarah Jessica-Parker, were reaching out to her on social media.

It was not a fleeting thing, as her star continued to rise when she followed up that landmark win over Ted Evetts with an even bigger one against world number 11 Mensur Suljovic.

From that moment she has been the poster girl of darts, strategically used by the Professional Darts Corporation to show the changing face of the sport not known for its opportunities for women.

Advertising

Sherrock, who hails from Milton Keynes, is happy to ride the wave, accepting a one-off appearance in the Premier League and playing in the World Series, which will take her to the United States and Australia.

Ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday, it can be said that no other woman is doing more for a sport than Sherrock is for darts.

“I am really proud with what I have achieved and how I am opening doors for women in sport,” she told the PA news agency.

Advertising

“I am really proud of everything that has happened so far. The PDC have given me a great platform, I really appreciate all of it and I am proud of what I have been able to do.

“I don’t know what is going to happen in the future. I would happily support anything to do with women.”

Beat Ted Evetts 3-2

Beat Mensur Suljovic 3-1

Lost to Chris Dobey 4-2

Three months on from her exploits at Alexandra Palace, where she was the story of the tournament, there is no let-up in focus on her.

She was again the main attraction at her Premier League outing in Nottingham last month, creating more headlines after drawing with former BDO world champion Glen Durrant.

Even with the heavyweight names of Michael Van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and the man who won the tournament where Sherrock made her name, Peter Wright, in attendance, media interest can be sparse for the provincial rounds of the competition.

But when Sherrock rolled into Nottingham, the world’s media followed.

“I was a bit amazed at that, everyone had come over to try and see me or speak to me,” she said.

“I was speechless with it, I didn’t know how to take it because I was just amazed with it all that I was the one they came over for.

“The fame is getting a bit more realistic now. I still get like, ‘Really? It’s only me’ when people approach me. And everyone is like, ‘Well done’ and still have to pinch myself.”

Her fame has presented just as many opportunities away from the oche as this week she met TV presenter Paddy McGuinness to work on a secret project.

Being on the celebrity circuit is something she is still getting used to.

“That was awesome,” she said of her meeting with McGuinness. “I watch him on TV all the time. I was a bit starstruck.

“I was nervous and shaking and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I watch you on telly, can I have a photo.”

Such is her profile, the possibility of an invitation for a reality TV show must be fairly high.

As with everything else over the last few months, it would be an opportunity Sherrock would grab with both hands.

“I would do them all if I ever get the opportunity,” she added. “I watch them all, if I could do any or those programmes it would be awesome.”

Even being locked underground in a box full of insects?

“No, that wouldn’t bother me,” she said. “I am not really scared of creepy crawlies or snakes.”