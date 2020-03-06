Curry on the menu again – but Stephen can’t spark a Warriors win against Raptors

Stephen Curry scored 23 points on his return from a four-month layoff but the Golden State Warriors were downed by the Toronto Raptors 121-113.

Curry, twice NBA Most Valuable Player, broke his hand against the Phoenix Suns in October with injury to another key player Klay Thompson meaning the Warriors sit bottom of the Western Conference.

Kyle Lowry scored 26 points and Norman Powell added 33 as the Raptors spoiled Curry’s return and sealed a play-off place, with Toronto sitting second in the Eastern Conference, nine games behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

Allow me to reintroduce myself. pic.twitter.com/vpim89b3yC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 6, 2020

The Los Angeles Clippers won their sixth straight game with a 120-105 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 in the win for the Clippers, who sit five games behind the Lakers in the Western Conference.

?? ?????? ???? The Blue Arrow closes it out with the fade-away dagger!!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/hKJG3iLvlw — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 6, 2020

Jamal Murray hit a jump shot with 5.1 seconds left to help the Denver Nuggets to a 114-112 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Murray led the Nuggets with 18 points as the side overturned an eight-point deficit with 8:37 left in the game.

The night’s other match saw the Philadelphia 76ers defeat the Sacramento Kings 125-108.