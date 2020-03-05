Menu

Advertising

Naby Keita returns to Liverpool training

UK & international sports | Published:

The Guinea international missed the last two matches.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has returned to training after missing two matches with a hip problem

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has returned to training ahead of a key few days in their season.

The Guinea international missed the last two matches – both defeats – with a hip injury but is now back in training.

PA understands he took a full part in Thursday’s session and is in contention to return for Saturday’s visit of Bournemouth as Jurgen Klopp’s side bid to end a run of three defeats in four matches.

More significantly, Keita’s return gives Klopp an important option in midfield as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit at home to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16, second-leg tie on Wednesday.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News