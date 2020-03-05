Milwaukee Bucks rebound from loss by crushing Indiana Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks rebounded from a poor performance to punish the Indiana Pacers in a 119-100 victory.

It was only two nights since they fell to the Miami Heat but the Bucks were determined to hold onto their record of not having lost back-to-back games this campaign.

The victory firms Milwaukee’s position at the top of the Eastern Conference with 53 wins and nine losses, just before they head off on a three-game road-trip beginning at the Western Conference leaders Los Angeles Lakers.

The best of the Greek Freak: 29 PTS | 12 REB | 6 AST | 28 MIN pic.twitter.com/25leUCSAiy — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 5, 2020

Fans chanting for the New York Knicks to be sold off did not help the team’s performance as they fell to a 112-104 defeat to the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden, while Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 127-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

In Florida, the Miami Heat turned up the intensity to close out a 116-113 success over the Orlando Magic, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 115-108 and the Portland Trail Blazers sealed a 125-104 win over the Washington Wizards.

The Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-106, the Detroit Pistons lost 114-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies trounced the Brooklyn Nets 118-79 in New York.