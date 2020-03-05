Liverpool won’t use on-pitch mascots due to coronavirus outbreak

Liverpool have decided not to use on-pitch mascots as part of their response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The move is one of a series adopted by the runaway Premier League leaders as sport continues to react to the developing global situation.

In addition, club employees will not travel to high-risk countries, while the attention of staff and supporters is being drawn to the increased need for good personal hygiene.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “In recent weeks, there has been a rise of confirmed Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) cases around the world. We have several new measures in place across LFC operations to help prevent the spread of the virus and protect the health of our employees.

“We have taken proactive measures, including cancelling any staff travel to high-risk countries and reminding everyone of good hygiene practices through notices in/around all our sites.

“We have also activated a health questionnaire screening for all external visitors to all our training facilities, our office locations and other community facilities that we use regularly.

“For supporters planning on attending Anfield, there will be hand sanitisers and/or antibacterial handwash in all the washrooms at Anfield as well as additional information posters reinforcing the official medical advice for everyone to take personal responsibility for excellent personal hygiene.

“We are also taking matchday precautionary measures and will not have any mascots on the pitch. Any supporter displaying symptoms that are consistent with the virus should ensure they familiarise themselves with the chief medical officer’s advice on self-isolation.

“We will continue to take the best advice from the relevant authorities and will update supporters with any further developments.”