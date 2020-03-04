‘Wonderful reaction’ needed from Liverpool after FA Cup exit, Klopp says

Jurgen Klopp has called on Liverpool’s players to deliver another “wonderful reaction” to seal the side’s first top-flight title in 30 years.

The Reds slipped to a third loss in four matches with Tuesday’s 2-0 FA Cup fifth round defeat at Chelsea, to leave boss Klopp accepting the Anfield men have lost their head of steam.

Chelsea’s Willian and Ross Barkley hit the net, Kepa Arrizabalaga delivered a redemptive goalkeeping show and 18-year-old playmaker Billy Gilmour dominated all comers at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool had few answers, and Klopp could pinpoint no more causes afterwards – but insisted the Reds’ riposte when hosting Bournemouth on Saturday can build the path towards atonement.

“Look, it’s alright, the numbers are there, the facts are there, that’s clear,” said Klopp.

“It’s much more easy to explain when you win than when you lose.

“I don’t have a lot of arguments. It’s a free world and everyone can interpret.

We exit the #EmiratesFACup. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 3, 2020

“It’s little things, but little things make the difference.

“The boys are strong, they have showed a wonderful reaction so many times, and now we have to show that again.”

Two weeks ago the runaway Premier League leaders had lost just twice in 41 matches. Now Klopp’s men have tasted Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid, a 3-0 thumping at Watford and Tuesday’s Stamford Bridge reverse.

The Reds still enjoy a 22-point Premier League cushion on second-placed Manchester City, leaving Klopp to maintain he has few fears despite another costly loss.

Asked if he was left to fret over Liverpool’s stalled progress, Klopp said: “Well look, it went our way for so long because we defended so well.

“Teams usually don’t get a lot of chances against us. No, we have to admit that in the last three games we’ve conceded too many goals, that’s true.

“I’m not worried about momentum. Momentum is not something you go and get and then just have it.

“You can lose it but then you have to go and get it again. We have always the chance to get it back.”

Chelsea’s progress to the quarter-finals was tempered by further bad injury luck, with Willian and Mateo Kovacic both suffering Achilles problems.

Chelsea’s Willian (floor) picked up an injury against Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jorginho will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash with Everton due to suspension, and the Blues could be without as many as nine frontline talents this weekend.

“Both of them have Achilles issues, so Willian hopefully is not too bad, that’s what he’s reporting,” said Lampard.

“Kovacic was slightly worse, but hopefully not too drastic… we’ll see.

“We’ll have to have a bit of a count on Thursday, with the game on Sunday and see where we’re at.

“You can moan about injuries, and I have done, but the reality is you have to get on and keep fighting.

“When the players show the spirit they have tonight you hope it gives them a bit of strength, whoever comes in, to keep going forward.”