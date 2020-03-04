Crystal Palace heading for pre-season tour of Australia

Crystal Palace will play two matches in Australia in July as part of their preparations for the 2020-21 season.

Roy Hodgson’s side will face Brisbane Roar in Townsville, Queensland, on July 11, a side managed by former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler.

They will then take on fellow Premier League club West Ham in Brisbane on July 18. Both matches are part of the inaugural EVA Air Queensland Champions Cup.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “We are absolutely delighted to be visiting Australia for the first time in the club’s history. It will be fantastic to witness Crystal Palace play against two excellent teams in these wonderful stadiums in front of our Australian fans.”