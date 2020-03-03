Advertising
RJ Barrett impresses as New York Knicks beat high-flying Houston Rockets
RJ Barrett became an unlikely hero the New York Knicks halted the Houston Rockets’ winning streak in Manhattan.
The visitors had won six games in a row until they met the Knicks and Barrett at Madison Square Garden.
The rookie guard equalled his career-high 27 points – including 25 in the first three quarters – as the hosts pulled away to finish with a narrow 125-123 victory over the Rockets.
Elsewhere, the Portland Trail Blazers saw off the Orlando Magic 130-107, the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a 126-113 defeat to the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies eased past the Atlanta Hawks 127-88.
The Chicago Bulls edged out the Dallas Mavericks 109-107 and the Indiana Pacers claimed a 116-111 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to just 13 points as his Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks side suffered a 105-89 loss to the in-form Miami Heat, who claimed their third-straight win.
