Daniel Farke hopes Norwich can ‘create something’ in FA Cup and Premier League

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke hopes his side can again play with a sense of freedom when they take a break from the Premier League survival battle in their FA Cup fifth-round tie at Tottenham.

The Canaries recorded a much-needed win over Leicester on Friday night, but some unexpected results elsewhere over the weekend left them still six points off safety at the bottom of the table.

Norwich booked their place in the last 16 with a 2-1 win at Burnley, where Farke freshened up the side in a bid to keep everyone focused for the challenges over the run-in.

With a tough trip to Sheffield United on Saturday, against a team who have excelled back in the top flight, Farke will look to keep things in perspective.

“The Premier League and FA Cup are two separate competitions. We want to succeed in every way possible, so we want to create something in this cup and the league,” said Farke.

“It is important to try and get the win tomorrow but also get a few points against Sheffield United.”

Norwich are set to take some 9,000 travelling fans to north London.

“In the FA Cup, everything is possible. A team in a cup can surprise,” Farke said at a press conference reported by the club.

“I like this competition a lot because it reminds you why you started to play football with your mates.

“There is not much analysis of where it would leave you in the table, so I like it.

“We are already in the fifth round. We are not the favourites but we want to go further.”

Norwich performed well in both Premier League fixtures against Spurs this season, leading at Carrow Road before a penalty from England captain Harry Kane made it 2-2 during the closing stages.

It took a scrappy goal from Son Heung-Min to see off the Canaries 2-1 on their visit to the Tottenham Hotspur at the end of January.

While Jose Mourinho will also rotate his squad, Farke knows Norwich will not be in for an easy ride as Spurs look to get their own campaign back on track following three straight defeats.

“It is the third time in just a few months that we play Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, so we have an idea of what to expect,” said the Norwich head coach, who revealed forward Teemu Pukki and midfielder Alexander Tettey were doubts following illness.

“On this level, every detail can change a game. I think they will be prepared, it is their big chance to win the FA Cup.

“They will be highly motivated, especially in a home game. I would have preferred if they won the last games because now they are really motivated.

“When you play such a side you have to be switched on every second because they only need one second to change a game.”