The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City winning the Carabao Cup and Watford handing Liverpool a first Premier League defeat in 45 matches were the stand out performances of the sporting weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s team retained the trophy at Wembley with a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday, winning the competition for the third straight year.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League season came to a grinding halt as they were thrashed by struggling Watford at Vicarage Road.

Elsewhere, England beat West Indies to reach the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup, Elinor Barker secured Great Britain’s first gold medal of the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin and Real Madrid defeated Barcelona in El Clasico.

Here, the PA news agency relives the weekend of sport in pictures.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola got his hands on the Carabao Cup once again (Nike Egerton/PA)

Rodri scored Manchester City’s second goal in their Carabao Cup win (Mike Egerton/PA)

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is consoled by assistant manager John Terry after their defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final (John Walton/PA)

Ismaila Sarr celebrates scoring Watford’s first goal during their surprise 3-0 home win against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah appears dejected as his side lose in the Premier League for the first time since January 2019 (Adam Davy/PA)

Referee Chris Kavanagh gives a red card to Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti after the full time whistle at the end of the draw against Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

Raul Jimenez scored Wolves’ winning goal in a 3-2 victory at fellow European contenders Tottenham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Natalie Sciver hit 57 as England beat West Indies to reach the semi-finals (David Davies/PA)

Sophie Ecclestone, left, became the youngest woman to reach 50 T20I wickets (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Elinor Barker won the women’s points race to secure Great Britain’s first gold medal of the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin (Tim Goode/PA)

Israel Folau made his debut for Catalan Dragons during their Super League win at Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)

Kal Yafai suffered a first career defeat and lost his WBA world super-flyweight title against multiple-weight world champion Roman Gonzalez (Paul Harding/PA)

Judd Trump won a record-equalling fifth ranking title of the season with a 10-4 win over Yan Bingtao in the Players Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)

Chelsea celebrate after winning the Continental League Cup at the City Ground (Mike Egerton/PA)