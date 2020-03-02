England scrum-half Ben Youngs commits future to struggling Leicester

England scrum-half Ben Youngs has ended speculation over his club future by signing a new deal with Leicester.

Youngs has amassed 244 appearances for the Tigers since making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2007 and joins his older brother Tom in agreeing a new contract with the struggling East Midlands giants.

He remains an influential player under Eddie Jones and will win his 99th England cap if selected against Wales on Saturday.

Youngs has been a key player for England over the past decade (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Leicester is my home and Tigers are my family. I’ve spent my whole career here and I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in green, red and white,” Youngs said.

“It’s pleasing for this to be over, so everyone can stop reading about it!

“Everyone outside of the club has had their say on whether or not I should or would remain, which is the way it is now in the world, but I’ve always wanted to remain here and any suggestion I didn’t or don’t give my everything for Leicester is way off the mark.”

Advertising

Youngs, England’s most capped scrum-half, is reported to have taken a significant pay cut to remain at Welford Road, where he been a part of four Premiership title-winning squads.

“Ben is Tigers through and through and, for more than a decade, has given everything for the badge,” director of rugby Geordan Murphy said.

“To have him recommit is sensational for everyone in Leicester – players, coaches, staff and fans.

“He is a proven winner and a leading voice in our changing room who we are proud to have represent Tigers moving forward.”

Advertising

✍️ Club captain @TomYoungs87 has recommitted to Leicester Tigers after agreeing a new deal with the club. ℹ️ https://t.co/w123ttniDl pic.twitter.com/l24yfjuM2u — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) March 2, 2020

Leicester also announced the signing of Fiji star Nemani Nadolo for the 2020-21 season.

Nadolo has made 29 Test appearances as a wing and centre and at 6’5” and 20 stones, the 32-year-old is a powerful finisher who also kicks goals.

He will arrive at Welford Road once Montpellier’s Top 14 season is completed in June, and he includes the Crusaders, Green Rockets and Exeter among his former clubs.

Not bad. Not bad at all… ? pic.twitter.com/fdzoskOqxY — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) March 2, 2020

“I can’t wait to roll my sleeves up and rip in,” Nadolo said.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and my family to come set up shop in your town.

“Hopefully I earn the respect of the fans by doing my talking on the field.”