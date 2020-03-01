Menu

Advertising

Promoter Arum confirms third meeting between Fury and Wilder this summer

UK & international sports | Published:

The American fighter’s representatives have accepted the terms of a rematch with the world champion.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will meet again this year, according to Bob Arum

Promoter Bob Arum says Deontay Wilder will fight Tyson Fury for a third time this summer.

Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their WBC heavyweight title last weekend after the pair drew their first bout in 2018.

Wilder had 30 days to call a rematch and Arum, Fury’s US promoter, says he has been “formally notified” by the American’s team that they intend to do so.

Fury Wilder Boxing
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will meet again (Isaac Brekken/AP)

Arum told Ringside Reporter Live: “Wilder’s representatives formally notified us last night that they have accepted the rematch.

“It’s going to happen in the summer, before the Olympics.”

The Olympics start in Tokyo on July 24.

Wilder’s decision is set to put a Fury-Anthony Joshua showdown on the backburner, with the latter set to defend his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News