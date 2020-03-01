Heather Watson wins Mexican Open against Leylah Fernandez

Heather Watson has won the Mexican Open after defeating Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-4 6-7 (8) 6-1.

The Briton was the highest-ranked player left in the draw when she took on the teenager in Acapulco and secured her fourth WTA title 6-4 6-7 (8) 6-1.

The British number two served up six aces on the way to victory over the 17-year-old, with the pair battling it out for almost three hours.

After two and three-quarters hours of gripping play, @HeatherWatson92 gets the victory over Fernandez in three sets at @AbiertoTelcel –> https://t.co/S42qpRoQw2 pic.twitter.com/1zHrYOKPdl — WTA (@WTA) March 1, 2020

Watson had to defeat another teenager, China’s Wang Xiyu, to reach her fifth WTA Tour final in Acapulco.

She last won a title in 2016, also in Mexico, and it has been a tough road since.

The 27-year-old has dipped in and out of the top 100, but she ended last season by reaching the final of the Tianjin Open and has not looked back.

She began 2020 by making the semi-finals of the Hobart International and Saturday’s victory will return her to the top 50 for the first time in nearly four years.