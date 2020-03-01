Menu

Advertising

Barker bags Great Britain’s first gold of Berlin Worlds in women’s points race

UK & international sports | Published:

It was the 25-year-old’s fifth world title of her career.

Great Britainâs Elinor Barker celebrates gold in the Womenâs Point Race during day five of the 2020 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin

Elinor Barker delivered Great Britain’s first gold medal of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin with victory in Sunday’s women’s points race.

The 25-year-old added a fifth world title to her collection as she twice lapped the field – the second a superb solo effort – to comfortably top the standings by 16 points from American Jennifer Valente.

Barker was also part of the women’s team pursuit squad that took silver on Thursday, while Britain have also picked up silver in the men’s team sprint and bronze in the men’s omnium so far.

After Valente and Kirsten Wild were part of a group that took an early lap on the field, Barker joined a five-strong counter-attack, making the catch with 60 laps to go.

The winning move then came when Barker attacked again with Alexandra Manly but quickly dropped the Australian to lap the field solo, pushing her well clear of the rest of the field.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News