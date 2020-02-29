Menu

Wilder vows to ‘rise like a phoenix and regain the title’

The American is likely to face Tyson Fury for a third time.

Deontay Wilder has vowed to return from his defeat to Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder has repeated his desire to reclaim the world heavyweight title from Tyson Fury.

Wilder was stopped in the seventh round by Fury last weekend and blamed the weight of his ring-walk costume for his defeat.

And the American wasted little time in invoking a rematch clause which makes it likely he and Fury will soon face off for a third time.

In a video message posted on his Twitter account, Wilder said: “I want to let you know that your king is here and we ain’t going nowhere.

“I will rise again. I am strong, I am king. You can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I am a king that will never give up.

“We will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high.

“Your king is in great spirit and we will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title. I will see you in a few months.”

