Mourinho calls on depleted Spurs to stay alive in top-four fight

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says his side’s goal is simply to stay in touch in the race for the top four until they get some of their big-hitters back.

Spurs are embroiled in a battle for fourth place with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Sheffield United and Wolves.

Having lost at Chelsea last week, Mourinho’s side face another potentially defining game at home to Wolves on Sunday, with the chance to move four points clear of them.

Their hopes have been hit by the loss of Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min, but they are all expected to play again before the end of the season.

And Mourinho says his side have to “survive” in the race until those players are back.

“We know that we are going to fight – and especially now that we have hopes that our attacking power, later (rather) than sooner, will arrive still on time to give us some help,” he said.

“It’s about trying to survive and to survive is to be there. It’s probably not to be fourth or fifth but if we manage to be one point behind, two points behind, three points behind…

“We just need to be in contact because I think this is going to last until the end of the season.

“So we need to fight for every point and now it’s about Wolves – a team that is one point behind us and we know how difficult it’s going to be, but I think this week we prepare ourselves very well for this match.”

The possibility that finishing fifth could lead to a Champions League place, owing to Manchester City’s European ban, against which they are appealing, has opened up the race and, with the title now a forgone conclusion, that could be where the drama is at the end of the season.

“It’s an open fight. It’s an open fight for many clubs and of course, we and Wolves, we are involved in this fight,” Mourinho added. “It’s one point difference between us, four points difference to fourth.

“Man United is there, one point ahead – something like that. Sheffield I think the same or one point behind.

“And Everton and Arsenal – it’s a big fight.

“A big fight where every point can be decisive.

“We have to fight for these points and Wolves are not there by coincidence or by luck. I think they’re a fantastic team. A really really good team, so big match.”