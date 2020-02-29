Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson lead Miami to eight-point win over Dallas

The Miami Heat bounced back from two straight losses to secure a much-needed 126-118 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

After building a reputation as the competition’s surprise package in the first half of the season, the Heat have struggled massively since the start of February, winning just three of their last 10 games.

However, they showed glimpses of their early-season form in the win over Dallas, inspired by a combined 50-point effort from Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson.

Seth Curry went eight-for-nine from behind the arc for the Mavericks in the eight-point loss.

The Milwaukee Bucks continued to look like strong favourites for the title during a 47-point demolition of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The visitors looked powerless against an offensive onslaught from Milwaukee, who were without starting guard Khris Middleton in the 133-86 blowout.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points for the Bucks in just 27 minutes on the floor.

The Charlotte Hornets put in their best performance of the season to upset the Toronto Raptors 99-96.

Each of Charlotte’s starting five contributed on both ends of the floor to help hand the Raptors their first back-to-back defeats of the year.

Fox has been FEASTING on Grizzlies this season ? ?25 PPG?5.7 APG?54% FG% pic.twitter.com/IboKC7whQR — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 29, 2020

The Memphis Grizzlies’ hold on eighth spot in the Western Conference is in jeopardy following a 104-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

De’Aaron Fox top-scored for the Kings with 25 as Memphis fell to their fifth straight loss.

After suffering four losses in a row, the Utah Jazz returned to the winner’s circle thanks to a 129-119 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell went four-for-six from deep to help propel the Jazz to a 10-point win.

Elsewhere, the Orlando Magic defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 136-125 and the Atlanta Hawks brushed aside a woeful Brooklyn Nets 141-118.

Brandon Ingram scored 29 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Detroit Pistons struggled to a 113-111 win against the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers had little trouble against the Denver Nuggets in a dominant 132-103 victory.