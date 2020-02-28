LA Lakers make it seven in a row with victory over Golden State Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers cemented their spot on top of the Western Conference with an emphatic 116-86 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Davis scored 23 for LA, who won their seventh straight game, while Kyle Kuzma added 18.

The Warriors, still without the injured Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, lost their eighth on the bounce with Eric Paschall top-scoring with 23.

Tobias Harris scored 34 points as a depleted Philadelphia 76ers saw off the lowly New York Knicks 115-106.

The Sixers were without the injured All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons but Harris started early and bookended Philadelphia’s scoring at the Wells Fargo Centre.

Julius Randle scored 30 points for the Knicks who are now winless in six.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 106-100 with Domantas Sabonis scoring 20 and recording 11 rebounds, while the Oklahoma City Thunder saw off the Sacramento Kings 112-108.