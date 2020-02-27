Wyatt hopes Thailand win builds momentum for England ahead of Pakistan clash

Danni Wyatt hopes England’s thrashing of Thailand will help kickstart their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign as they prepare to face a “quality” Pakistan side on Friday.

England suffered a six-wicket defeat to South Africa in their tournament opener but responded in style on Wednesday as they beat Thailand by 98 runs.

Captain Heather Knight’s unbeaten 108 – her maiden T20I century – and Nat Sciver’s 59no saw England post 176 for two, and then Anya Shrubsole (three for 21) and Sciver (two for five) helped limit Thailand to 78 for seven in reply.

It was an impressive all-round performance from the world’s number two ranked side, and opener Wyatt hopes they can build on that against Pakistan at Canberra’s Manuka Oval.

She said on Sky Sports: “We needed that win. I was really proud of the girls. Heather Knight and Nat Sciver batted amazingly again, and the bowlers have been exceptional all the way throughout our time in Australia and hopefully that can kickstart our momentum.”

England, who are looking to add the T20I title to their 50-over World Cup crown, know Pakistan are likely to provide a much sterner test than Thailand, however.

Bismah Maroof’s side may be ranked seventh in the world but they crushed 2016 champions West Indies by eight wickets in their opening match and sit level on two points with leaders England in Group B, having played one game less.

That makes them dangerous opponents, but Wyatt points out that they are far from an unknown quantity for the English.

The two nations faced each other in three T20I and three ODI matches in Kuala Lumpur in December, with England winning five of the fixtures and the other being abandoned due to rain.

She said: “They’re a quality side. We’ve played a lot against them recently in Malaysia, so personally I know what I’m going to come up against tomorrow and it’s about being clear and getting ready to face that first ball.

“I think everybody’s ready to go and hopefully get another win under our belt.”

Pakistan opener Javeria Khan is optimistic her side can add England’s scalp to that of the West Indies and take a big step closer to the semi-finals.

She said on the PCB website: “T20 is a kind of format where the team that executes its plan better on the day wins.

“We are focused on our performance rather than worrying about the opposition, we would strive to apply our plans well and if we do that well we can succeed regardless of the opposition.”