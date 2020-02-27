Triple-double for Luka Doncic as Dallas Mavericks down San Antonio Spurs

Luka Doncic recorded his 13th triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 109-103.

The Mavericks led for most of the game at the AT&T Centre but a very slow start in the fourth quarter saw the Spurs take a slender lead with just over six minutes remaining.

But Doncic (26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds) and Kristaps Porzingis helped the Mavericks pull ahead for their second straight win.

✨ LUKA TRIPLE-DOUBLE ✨@luka7doncic (26 PTS, 10 REB, 14 AST) tallies his 21st career triple-double, tying Jason Kidd for the most in @dallasmavs franchise history. pic.twitter.com/fskx2yKvfS — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2020

All-star Joel Embiid sprained his shoulder as the Philadelphia 76ers went down 108-94 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Sixers were already without Ben Simmons for the game in which Collin Sexton scored 28 points, while Tristan Thompson added 14 and also claimed 13 rebounds.

Cavs’ win was their third in four games under new coach JB Bickerstaff as they moved off the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Advertising

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets recorded their fifth straight win with James Harden and Russell Westbrook helping their side to a 140-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Harden scored 30 while Westbrook notched up 33 for Houston.

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 102-92.

Bradley Beal scored 30 and Jerome Robinson hit a three-pointer with 8.4 seconds left as the Washington Wizards defeated the Brooklyn Nets 110-106, while the Charlotte Hornets saw off the New York Knicks 107-101.

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Miami Heat 129-126, the Orlando Magic won 130-120 against the Atlanta Hawks and Jayson Tatum’s 33-point performance helped the Boston Celtics to a 114-103 success against the Utah Jazz.