Josh Taylor to defend IBF title in Glasgow

Josh Taylor will return to Glasgow for his first title defence since becoming a unified world champion.

The Prestonpans fighter will take on unbeaten Thai Apinun Khongsong at the SSE Hydro on May 2 in a mandatory defence of his IBF super-lightweight title.

Taylor also holds the WBA and Ring Magazine belts following his thrilling victory over Regis Prograis in October.

Taylor, who recently teamed up with American promoters Top Rank, hopes to fight WBO and WBC champion Jose Ramirez later this year for the right to be called undisputed super-lightweight champion.

Finally pleased to announce my next fight date. Home coming at my beloved @TheSSEHydro arena in Glasgow on May 2nd. Tickets will be released soon #TTT #AndStill ???????? pic.twitter.com/RDO2njji5J — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) February 27, 2020

Ramirez is due to fight mandatory challenger Viktor Postol on May 9 in a rearranged bout recently postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Taylor said: “I am super excited to kick-start the new year with a fresh start and with a new team I can’t wait to get the ball rolling with a great performance.”

The event will be promoted by Frank Warren in association with Top Rank.

Warren said: “Josh is destined for many big fights over in the States but he has got business to attend to first on the home front and this presents an opportunity for the Scottish fans to really get behind their man in huge world title action.”