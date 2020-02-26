Stuart Broad signs new two-year deal at Nottinghamshire

England paceman Stuart Broad has signed a new two-year contract at Nottinghamshire.

The Nottingham-born 33-year-old, England’s second highest Test wicket-taker with 485, has spent 12 seasons at Trent Bridge after joining from Leicestershire in 2008.

Broad said: “Every time I step out at Trent Bridge, it feels just as special as the first time I walked onto the turf at three or four years old.

“I love Nottingham being my home, I love playing for the club, and I certainly can’t envisage myself playing for any other county.”

Broad, who has played 138 Tests, 121 one-day internationals and 56 Twenty20s for England, has taken 147 wickets at an average of 24 in 40 red-ball appearances for Nottinghamshire.

Head coach Peter Moores knows Broad’s experience is vital to his youthful squad as they bid to return to Specsavers County Championship Division One at the first attempt.

“Whether it’s by example with the way he prepares for games and goes about his cricket, or with words of advice for his fellow players, Stuart is a brilliant leader for us,” Moores said.

“We were all really pleased for him with the way he performed in the Ashes. He’d spent some time out of the side during the previous winter and responded in the best possible way, by working harder than ever and coming back stronger.

“Someone who can continue to do that – and to reinvent himself, in some ways, despite all his success – is a great example to everyone.

“His record for Notts when he’s with us is outstanding and – knowing Stuart – he’ll be as motivated as anyone for us to bounce back from last season by playing successful four-day cricket for the next couple of years.”